INDIANAPOLIS – High temps returned to the upper 50s on Tuesday with a long runway for warming to continue into late this week.

Pattern shift begins Wednesday

Skies will begin to break as we head overnight and into Wednesday morning. Southwestern Indiana is expected to begin the day with a clear sky. It may take some time to clear across the majority of Central Indiana however. The day will begin with temps in the upper 30s across much of Central Indiana, but it will not take long to warm in areas where the sky is clear. By the early afternoon, skies will be opening up across much of Central Indiana, including the metro area.

Clearing will continue to the northwest by the late afternoon. High temps may range from mid 50s to upper 60s across the state, largely dependent on the amount of sun we see (warmer SW, cooler NE).

Temperatures keep running!

Our weather will only improve as we head into the late week. The pattern will favor a flow of air out of the south and temps will continuously warm as a result. The overall air mass will warm as a ridge builds through the Central US as well. We’ll be back into the 70s by Friday and the warming will continue into the late weekend. A chance to reach 80 exists by the start of next week!