Warmer days in the works

COLD START

The early morning temperatures were once again quite chilly around central Indiana on Wednesday with some outlying locations dipping to and near the freezing mark. Early Wednesday Indianapolis fell to 37° with lows of 33° at Crawfordsville and 32° in New Castle. We are not quite ready to put the frosty mornings behind us as dry air, calm winds and clear skies settle in again overnight.

High pressure sits over southern Lake Michigan late day and it will provide us the chilly air expected overnight. The light to calm winds will still linger from the northeast thus keeping the official temperatures for the city warmer overnight while outlying areas will be much cooler. There is NO frost advisory in effect but I feel it will be a good idea to take the precautions to cover the plants for at least one more night. Forecast lows in the mid/upper 30s is still cold enough for frost formation into early Thursday morning.

GETTING WARMER

We tacked on a few degrees to the afternoon highs in central Indiana Wednesday and we are headed in the right direction. Up five to seven degrees from Tuesday afternoon the temperatures were still 10-degrees below normal. A gradual warming trend is underway and the chill eases slowly through the weekend. Wednesday marked the 9th straight day below normal and that streak will stay alive and grow through the weekend but the departures from normal will be getting smaller. Afternoon temperatures will climb closer to the 70° mark this weekend and surpass it next week!

A milder pattern is emerging and a major pattern change is firmly in the works as we head for late May. There remains a very high probability of above normal temperatures across much of the Nation later next week.