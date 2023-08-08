Expect a beautiful sunrise this morning under clear skies and light winds. A great morning rush hour is expected and for the kids at the bus stop. Outside temperatures are holding in the middle 60s for most, which is seasonal for early August. Colts Camp this morning looks about perfect.

Increasing clouds are expected this afternoon while temperatures climb into the lower 80s. Winds today will flow from the southwest at 6-12 mph. This will mark a brighter day statewide compared to Monday, drier too.

Late afternoon/early evening, a spotty shower or thundershower will be possible, but most counties will stay dry. Marking a great evening for the Indians game at Victory Field.

Tomorrow will bring another great, bright start as clouds increase through the afternoon and highs reach the lower 80s. A slight storm chance is expected but limited in coverage. A broader area of rain and storms is expected overnight into Thursday morning.