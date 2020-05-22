Warmest of 2020 on the way; humidity surges

Big changes are underway! Step outside, you can see AND feel them. The upper level low, that’s impacted our weather all week long, is headed out. The sunshine is back and temperatures are the warmest they’ve been since last Sunday. While we can’t rule out a few isolated sprinkles Friday night, as the departing low continues to throw clouds our way, most of us will remain completely dry.

We’re waiting for a warm front that will pass overnight. Behind it, we’re tracking the warmest and most humid weather of the year. As winds make their turn out of the southwest by Saturday afternoon, tropical air will surge into the state. Temperatures will quickly jump into the 80s and the humidity will rise considerably. Typically, we say dew point temperatures over 60° are “uncomfortable.” We’ll be well above that threshold throughout the holiday weekend, with dew point temperatures rising into the mid and upper 60s. It’ll be the “air you can wear” as humidity makes the atmosphere at the surface feel heavy and sticky.

The warmth and high humidity will favor chances for afternoon showers or a few thunderstorms to develop over the next few days. However, there will be PLENTY of dry time throughout the entirety of the long holiday weekend, with the storm threat remaining minimal. We’ll carry rain chances every single day throughout the weekend and next week, though, no day looks to be a washout.

We’re about to makeup for out lack of warmth this month. An extended stretch of 80s is setting up. We’ve only had 2 days reach the 80° mark this year. That’s the fewest since 2006. Between Saturday and late next week, we have a shot of reaching or going above 80° every single day. Needless to say, temperatures will be well above our average high of 75°.