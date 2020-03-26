Warmest of 2020 on the way; stormy end to the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is less foggy and much warmer this Thursday morning compared to early Wednesday!

Temperatures are currently in the upper 40s and lower 50s at this hour with partly cloudy skies. You will have another opportunity to get outdoors today, especially in the morning hours.

However, the window to get outside will close with rain chances late afternoon and Friday.

Before the showers arrive, temperatures are going to jump into the mid to upper 60s. We will have to closely watch how much temperature rises in Indianapolis today. If the city reaches 68 degrees this afternoon, it will officially be the warmest day of 2020 so far!

Cloud cover will increase as our next wave of showers moves into central Indiana. There will still be several dry hours before the rainfall actually arrives to the Indianapolis area. Spotty showers and storms will be possible after 1 p.m. in our western and northwestern locations.

Most of the activity is going to move into the Indianapolis metro closer to 4 p.m. Strong storms are not likely today, but you may hear a few rumbles of thunder.

Scattered showers are possible tonight with mainly cloudy skies across the state. The cloud cover and rain showers will prevent temperatures from dropping too much overnight. Lows will fall into the lower to mid-50s by early Friday morning.

There are going to be additional rain and storm chances on Friday and into Saturday. Indianapolis is already above average for the amount of precipitation for the month of March with 3.42" of rain.

Parts of central Indiana could see up to 2.00" of rainfall by early Sunday morning! Strong storms could even fire up ahead as temperatures surge in to the mid-70s on Saturday.