Warmest of the week! Tracking our next rain chances

Expect a milder start out-the-door, as temperatures hover in the middle 40s to start your Thursday! After cloudy and wet conditions on Wednesday…sunshine returns today. The combination of a milder start and a breezy, southwest flow will drive highs into the 60s in some locations this afternoon, marking the warmest of the week!

Expect dry weather to hold for Friday and Saturday with a slight pullback in temperatures but still above average with ample sunshine.

Sunday brings the return of clouds and showers by the afternoon, as a stronger cold front arrives from the upper Midwest! This front will bring rain to end by Monday morning on gusty northwest winds. Expect a cold open to the workweek, as snow chances could be in play midweek! Look for more updates on this in the days ahead…

