Warmest spring in four years closes with the coolest Memorial Day in years

A LATE DAY RALLY

We needed that late day sunshine and for the clouds to break in order to raise the temperatures in Indianapolis. Through 4pm the high was only 68° but in a matter of two hours the skies brightened and the late May sun did its thing! We climbed five degrees in two hours upping the temperature to 73° at 6pm. The day will still enter the record books as a ‘below normal’ day and the coolest Memorial Day since 2003 – 18 years ago.

May 31st marks the final day of meteorological spring and what a strange spring it was. We took an enormous turn in mid-April or the midway point of the season after a very mild open. Despite late season, record setting snow and cold and a streak of 12 consecutive days below normal in May – Spring 2021 ends with an even number of days above versus below. The average temperature entering the day Since March 1st is among the warmest 20% of springs on record – ranking 32nd and the warmest spring in four years.

MAY CLOUDS

What a Race Day sky overhead Sunday – the sunniest day for all of May. Once again we are closing out another month that was cloudier than normal, the 16th out of the last 17 months on record. Monday’s skies to close the month lowered the May possible sunshine to a mere 33% or just about half the normal sunshine for the month. Only November of 2020 produced normal to above normal sunshine in the past 17 months and June will open with that trend firmly in tact. Skies are expected to be rather cloudy on Tuesday.