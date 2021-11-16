Warmest weather of the week comes and goes on Wednesday

Central Indiana and much of the Midwest has found Tuesday much nicer than the chilly weather that Monday brought. In Indianapolis, today’s afternoon temps were nearly 20 degrees warmer than the day before. A southerly flow of air and the approach of a warm front had a major influence on the change. The return of mostly sunny conditions did not hurt either.

The warm front will continue its migration northward overnight and is expected to pass through Indy this evening. Temperatures will bottom in the low 50s at this time then actually warm up through the night! Clouds will also increase overnight, which will help keep warmth near the surface. Wind will pick up overnight and remain fairly strong through the day with gusts in the 30-35 mph range. Clouds will also remain abundant; many of us will not see the sun at all. As a result, temperatures will not move very much, but highs should still reach the 61-65 degree range.

All eyes will be on a cold front as we progress into the evening. A few light showers are possible at times during the day, but the majority of the rain will enter in the afternoon and evening. Rain will move southeastward through the state with the heaviest rain reaching downtown Indy around 8-9pm. Downpours will accompany the front as it moves through with a cold northwest wind coming in behind it. Temperatures will quickly drop off and by Thursday morning we will return to the upper 30s.