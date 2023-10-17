It is another cloudy morning across the Hoosier State with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There will be improvements in the forecast today as cloud cover breaks this afternoon. Temperatures will also rise a few more degrees compared to the past couple days. Highs should rise near 60° with a partly sunny sky this afternoon.

The area is going to stay remain dry today, tonight and most of Wednesday due an area of high pressure moving into the Ohio Valley. The winds will shift out of the south by tomorrow, which will contribute to warmer temperatures midweek. Wednesday is going to be the brightest and warmest of the week with highs rising into the upper 60s and potentially lower 70s over south-central Indiana.

Rain chances rise Wednesday night as a storm complex drops into the Great Lakes. The system will not only bring scattered rainfall to central Indiana, but also another drop of temperatures at the end of the workweek. We’ll go from the upper 60s Wednesday to the lower 40 by Saturday morning!