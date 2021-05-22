Warming up into the 80s; dry through the weekend

Skies may be rather cloudy to start the weekend, but temperatures are going to rise above average again this afternoon! Highs on Friday peaked into the mid-80s around central Indiana. Temperatures today will climb back into the mid-80s as cloud cover breaks more this afternoon. Highs will be trending about 10 degrees above average for the date.

There have been showers over northern Indiana this morning. There could be a stray shower over our northernmost counties early in the day. However, many locations will stay dry today.

High pressure over Tennessee and Kentucky will keep the showers west and north of the Indianapolis area today, which is good news for those heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Qualifications.

This weekend and early in the week will be dry with shower chances returning late in the day Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday, Thursday and into next Friday. Before the rain arrives, temperatures will quickly rise near 90° early in the week!