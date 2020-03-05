Warming up Thursday; Temperatures tumble tomorrow

We are waking up to scattered cloud cover and cooler temperatures this Thursday morning. Lows will dip down into the 20s to lower 30s around central Indiana with areas of light frost. Otherwise, winds are light, and we should have a bright morning rush hour. Kids at the bus stop will want to have a heavier coat, but there will be improvements temperature-wise heading into the afternoon! Highs will climb into the upper 50s later today with sunshine.

Another cold front is going to travel over the state tonight. Cloud cover overnight as winds shift out of the west-northwest. Colder air is going to channel into the area for the end of the work week. Prepare for wind chills in the teens by Friday morning’s commute with a chance for light snow showers after 3 AM. Highs will struggle to rise throughout the day and reach into the upper 30s.

Don’t forget we ‘spring forward’ one hour on Sunday morning! We’ll have a spring-like feel through the weekend as higher pressure takes control over the Ohio River Valley. The system is going to give way to mainly clear skies both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will also improve through the weekend with highs shy of 50 degrees on Saturday. Highs will jump more than 10 degrees above normal to finish the weekend. Indianapolis will likely rise into lower 60s by Sunday afternoon!