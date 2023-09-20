The 82° high temperature in Indianapolis Wednesday was the warmest in nine days around here. This ended an eight-day stretch of consistent temperatures in the 70s, something Indy hasn’t seen in two years. Now that we have the warmth here, it’ll be around for the next few days.

Highs Thursday Last Eight Days Observed High Temperatures

Thursday will continue the warmth, although I think highs will be a couple of degrees cooler than they were today. They’ll still hover around 80° but skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast. The reason skies will be on the cloudier side is because of a disturbance that may bring rain to some of our hometowns. Most of us will be rain-free on Thursday but counties closer to the IN/IL state line have the higher chances of light rain. See the slideshow below for timing.

Rainfall Potential Thursday

Temperatures in the 80s are the story through the weekend and into early next week. The first day of Fall on Saturday will have a “summer-like” feel to it with a forecast high of 84°. After Thursday, we’ll have a stretch of mostly sunny days on Friday and Saturday.

Temperature Departures From Normal Thursday Temperature Departures From Normal Friday

Starting Sunday, temperatures will start to go down a bit with highs still in the lower 80s. We’ll reintroduce small rain chances late Sunday and on a scattered basis Monday-Wednesday next week. Any rain chances at this time are small as our dry spell continues to increase. A new drought monitor comes out tomorrow and I anticipate no improvements on that front.

Temperatures look to get back toward normal by this time next week.