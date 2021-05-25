Rain chances are on the rise in central Indiana; outstanding weekend outlook

DRY TIME TO END

A few spotty showers developed late Tuesday afternoon as the warm weather pattern begins to take a turn. The one large, upper-level hot dome is now breaking down, and with added humidity, rain chances are to rise beginning as early as tonight.

It has been dry, and little to no rain has fallen in central Indiana for about one week. The last measured rain fell on Monday, May 17, the same day that locally heavy rain fell in Vigo and Clay counties.

Most locations have gone to a rainfall deficit after a fairly soggy start to the month, with Indianapolis being stuck on 2.89″ of rainfall. Bloomington has failed to receive one inch for the entire month.

The pattern is now easing and allowing fronts to cross into the eastern U.S. The first arrives Wednesday. Ahead of the front, showers and a few thunderstorms will increase before sunrises Wednesday. Rain will be falling to start the day and likely thins and scattered before noon. Coverage reaches its peak at 70% before noon.

The cold front will be reaching Indianapolis around 2 p.m. That wind-shifting cold front will likely activate another round of showers and thunderstorms before the evening rush hour. After the second round of rain, cooler and drier air will settle in on northwest winds, bringing a refreshing change in the air by Thursday morning.

SECOND SYSTEM FRIDAY

There hasn’t been much change to the ongoing outlook for more rain to fall on Friday, Carb Day. At this time, it looks to be the wetter of the two days with more area-wide rainfall and perhaps higher totals. The early take is for once again rain falling at peak intensity and coverage early Friday. Rain may be more pesky and linger into the afternoon. The forecast is still a work in progress.

A much cooler and drier air mass will flow into the state to start the long holiday weekend, ensuring dry weather for Saturday through Monday, Memorial day. The current forecast calls for lows in the 40s and a race day high temperature of 73° — the coolest Indianapolis 500 in eight years.