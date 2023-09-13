Skies are clear this morning and temperatures very cool to open your Wednesday morning. Expect a great start with a light jacket, in hand, out-the-door. Sunrise will be bright and refreshing at 7:24 am.

This afternoon, expect a few clouds to increase with a cold front dropping into the area. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the lower 70s, with winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph. A limited shower chance remains for a few counties by late afternoon/early evening before clearing after sunset. Coverage of rain chances around 10%.

Tonight, clear and chillier air will settle in overnight, with lows in the 40s by Thursday morning. Some of the coolest air since late May.

More sunshine to end the workweek and heading into the weekend. Our next rain chance arrives on Sunday morning and through the afternoon as another fall cold front drops in.