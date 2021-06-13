Weekend ends with sunshine; tracking cool down this week

The weather turned active Saturday evening after seeing a steamy high at 93° in Indianapolis! It was the warmest day since July 8 of last year when the city climbed to 94°. Many locations across central Indiana reached into the 90s yesterday, including Lafayette with a high of 98!

The hot and humid air helped fuel thunderstorms ahead of an inbound cold front. A few cells turned strong and prompted the National Weather Service to issue a handful of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. There were reports of downed trees and power lines due to strong winds. Large hail reports were also relayed to the Weather Authority Team last night.

The cities that saw the thunderstorms last night also received heavy rain. More than 2” of rain fell southeast of downtown Indianapolis from the severe storm that traveled over Marion County. The heavy downpours were very isolated, and some spots didn’t even have measurable rainfall from the passing cold front.

The cold front is now south of the area and high pressure over the upper Midwest will provide the area with dry weather today. A northwesterly breeze will help dew points drop into the lower 60s by the afternoon. Dew points near 60° will make it feel less humid compared to yesterday. Highs will still peak into the upper 80s.

Today marks the beginning of a dry stretch that we’ll for the next several days. Temperatures will also trend cooler and more comfortable midweek. Highs in the upper 70s are expected by Tuesday afternoon!