Wet start to the week; snow times ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain is now here and will be with us through this evening and will likely continue off and on through Tuesday night. Steady at times, while our temperatures hover in the 40s through the afternoon hours both days. Grab the umbrella and heavier coat out-the-door, as gray skies loom overhead.

Colder air will wrap into this system by Wednesday morning, pushing a northwest flow back into the state. This will result in falling temperatures through the day, while pockets of snow move through the state. For now, snow totals look light and slushy with minor accumulations. By Wednesday evening, light snow and icy conditions will impact some counties before the snow comes to an end.

Thursday looks to be the only dry day of the work week, before additional snow returns on Friday. This may result in additional, light accumulations and more slick conditions. The weekend brings drier weather as the chill remains to open the month of March.