Wet start to the week; snow times ahead

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

Monday

46° / 39°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 100% 46° 39°

Tuesday

46° / 39°
Showers
Showers 80% 46° 39°

Wednesday

36° / 36°
Windy, snow showers possible
Windy, snow showers possible 60% 36° 36°

Thursday

29° / 19°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 29° 19°

Friday

27° / 16°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 50% 27° 16°

Saturday

27° / 15°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 27° 15°

Sunday

35° / 17°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 35° 17°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

11 AM
Rain
90%
42°

42°

12 PM
Showers
50%
42°

43°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
43°

42°

2 PM
Rain
70%
42°

43°

3 PM
Rain
90%
43°

43°

4 PM
Rain
90%
43°

43°

5 PM
Light Rain
70%
43°

44°

6 PM
Light Rain
70%
44°

43°

7 PM
Light Rain
70%
43°

43°

8 PM
Light Rain
60%
43°

43°

9 PM
Light Rain
70%
43°

43°

10 PM
Showers
60%
43°

43°

11 PM
Light Rain
60%
43°

43°

12 AM
Light Rain
60%
43°

43°

1 AM
Light Rain
70%
43°

43°

2 AM
Rain
90%
43°

43°

3 AM
Rain
80%
43°

43°

4 AM
Light Rain
70%
43°

43°

5 AM
Showers
60%
43°

43°

6 AM
Light Rain
60%
43°

43°

7 AM
Light Rain
60%
43°

42°

8 AM
Light Rain
60%
42°

42°

9 AM
Showers
60%
42°

43°

10 AM
Showers
60%
43°
Data pix.

Rain is now here and will be with us through this evening and will likely continue off and on through Tuesday night. Steady at times, while our temperatures hover in the 40s through the afternoon hours both days. Grab the umbrella and heavier coat out-the-door, as gray skies loom overhead.

Colder air will wrap into this system by Wednesday morning, pushing a northwest flow back into the state. This will result in falling temperatures through the day, while pockets of snow move through the state. For now, snow totals look light and slushy with minor accumulations. By Wednesday evening, light snow and icy conditions will impact some counties before the snow comes to an end.

Thursday looks to be the only dry day of the work week, before additional snow returns on Friday. This may result in additional, light accumulations and more slick conditions. The weekend brings drier weather as the chill remains to open the month of March.

Share this story

Latest News

More News