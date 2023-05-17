INDIANAPOLIS – If you happen to look outside this Wednesday or Thursday you may notice the wildfire smoke originating from Western Canada.

Where’s the blue sky?

Our sky is almost perfectly clear across the region as we progress through the middle of the week, but that deep blue color is certainly lacking. Wildfires burn across Western Canada right now and the jet stream is opening a path for the resulting smoke to drift high through the skies of Indiana. While the smoke is quite thin, it’s enough to blot out the blue sky and replace it with a hazy white color. This has a minimal impact on our weather otherwise and temps will still reach the mid 70s with dry conditions. It also will not impact your health, as this smoke resides several miles high.

Super-colored sunlight

One thing you may be noticing as a result of wildfire smoke is a change in the color of the sunlight. Even in the middle of the day, the normally “white” light may have a bit of an yellow/orange hue. This is the result of shorter wavelengths (blue, indigo, violet) being blocked by the particulates in the smoke. It may also contribute to particularly colorful sunsets for the same reason.

A look ahead…

Smoke will be pushed out preceding Friday morning as a warm front lifts clear air from the south across the region. Unlike previous days however, showers and a few storms will be possible as a cold front follows in its wake later in the day. Cooler weather will set in on Saturday and so will the chance to see more wildfire smoke as this air arrives from Canada.