Despite an increase in clouds temperatures once again moved well into the 80s on south winds. Rain chance is on the rise as a cold front nears

VERY WARM WELCOME TO OCTOBER

We have extended the streak of 80-degree days to five while also doing something rather rare. October has opened with four consecutive days of 80-degree warmth, only the 9th time on record to do so. Most recently was in 2019 when the all-time record high for the month was set. In 2019, the first two days of the month reached 92-degrees.

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the night keeping the nighttime temperatures elevated into Thursday morning. While rain is to hold off the low early Thursday will be as much as 15-degrees above normal.

RAIN ARRIVES THURSDAY

We need it, despite some locally heavy rainfall last week much of central Indiana is still quite dry. Dating back to mid-August we’ve had less that 2″ (1.69″) of rainfall for the city of Indianapolis while many outlying areas have had much less.

Rain will arrive west around daybreak along the Illinois and Indiana border then steadily spread east though the day. Rainfall will reach its peak coverage of 60% early afternoon, and it will include some downpours along with a chance of a thunderstorm. Off several machines that produce rainfall forecasts, the average could be just over a half-inch of rain. Locally higher amounts are likely especially under a few rumbles of thunder.