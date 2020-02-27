Winter snow season struggles again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday's 1.2" of snow was the largest single day snow officially in Indianapolis since December 17th, two months ago. There hasn't been much business in the snow business recently.

LOW ON SNOW

Meteorological winter will close Saturday and we will close the books on 'winter' sort of. The months of December, January and February are the winter months and for record keeping purposes classified as meteorological winter. These are the peak snow production months annually with 22" of the annual 25.9" falling.

If you feel the winters have rally been weak, you are right. This will be the 6th straight meteorological winter below normal and by a lot.

The total snow since December 1st is 11.6" or about half the normal and down 5" from last season. The 'winter's' of 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 failed to even produce 10" of snow!

The overall snow season that begins in October and can last into early May (yes May, and many of you can recall it snowing when the track was open in the late 80's) has been lack luster as well but oddly there have been more impressive snows out of season.

We had nearly 3" of snow this past November bringing the total snowfall to 14.4" but that is still 8.5" below normal to date.

SPRING SNOW

Three of the past six March's have produced more snow than the previous January's (could this year be another one?). Just two years ago the largest snow of the season (10.2") came on the 24th of March! We still have a long way to go. Meteorological spring only averages 2.8" of snow, a rather low number and quite easy to beat.

Digging deeper, four of the past seven spring's have produced above normal snowfall. Spring 2013 and 2018 were among the snowiest on record. Stay tuned!