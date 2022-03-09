Spring is just eleven days away but late season bitter cold is coming and snow will fall before the temperatures dive.

Just adding sunshine and temps take off. Near 50-degrees late Wednesday and a full 10-degrees warmer than Tuesday. Wednesday’s sunshine looked and felt great. The afternoon was closet to the normal high of 50-degrees.

It’s just eleven days til spring but winter is looming large to our west. Several states that just days ago recorded record highs in the 80s, are bracing for up to 10″ of snow. After a slightly cooler and more cloudy Thursday here, snow is expected to fall in central Indiana Friday. It will be ramping up through the day, reaching peak coverage of over 50% by evening commute.

It’s looking more and more likely that upwards of 2″ of snow, nearly area-wide is possible by late Friday. This would be the LARGEST March snowfall since 2018 (4 years ago).Following the snow a real arctic blast to open the weekend. We are expecting temperatures as much as 25-degree below normal – as much below normal this Saturday as it was above normal last Saturday! Bitter-wind chills are expected out the door Saturday to nearly 0°. C’mon on spring!

We will be firming up the snowfall timing and amounts later tonight and through Friday morning so be sure to check back!