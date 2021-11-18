Weather conditions are to turn favorable for the early Friday morning lunar eclipse

Late Thursday low clouds began to settle south into northern Indiana. These conditions are to change later tonight.

TEMPERATUERS DIVE

Cold, northwest winds were blowing late day ushering in much colder air. Temperatures were a full 20-degrees colder from the same time Wednesday when area readings were holding in the low/middle sixties. Late day gusty winds along with the colder air began producing wind-chill values as cold as 20-degrees in Kokomo just after 6pm.

While winds will ease the chill will not settling at what will equal the coldest night of the season. The forecast low of 26-degrees will equal the low of the season thus far set just a few nights ago on November 15th.

CLOUDS AROUND

Late Thursday low clouds were ascending south across the state and look to possibly discourage viewing of the upcoming lunar eclipse. A weak disturbance rotating south and around departing low pressure will eventually carry the clouds away later tonight. We are expecting the clouds to clear rapidly after 12am and in time for the lengthy lunar eclipse that will will be visible starting at 2:18am.

This will be a long lasting event overhead due to the location of the moon in proximity from earth. From Butter University’s Brian Murphy, he tell us that often you hear the term Super Moon, well this is a micro moon, meaning the moon is at its furthest point (apogee) in its orbit around the earth. This distance is behind the lengthy time it will spend in the Earth’s shadow Friday morning.

So if you are up early, bundle up and look up at the Lunar eclipse, noticeable starting at 2:18am, reaching max at 4:02am and ending at 5:47am. Below are the exact time of the event provided by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.