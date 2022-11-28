We are nearing the end of meteorological fall and temperatures are once again set to surge. Rain and a few storms precede a strong cold front that will send temperatures tumbling

WE GOT SOME RAIN

Sunday’s rain helped but precipitation deficit this fall still nearly 5″ below normal. That’s good for the DRIEST AUTUMN in 23 years (1999) and the 8th driest to-date on record.

Rain is expected again late Tuesday into the early morning hours of Wednesday with peak coverage and intensity of nearly 80% is expected from midnight through 3am Wednesday. At this time a quick and heavy downpour or even a thunderstorm could produce locally a half-inch to one-inch totals. The amounts will vary widely.

GUSTY WINDS FUEL THE WARM UP

Meteorological fall is in its final days and we are going to add to the surplus of days above normal with another very mild day on Tuesday. Since September 1st, nearly 60% of the days have been at or above normal.

Temps are expected to surge on Tuesday potentially reaching and surpassing 60-degrees. This would be the 13th straight year of a 60-degree days this late in the year. Last year, we set the record of the most 60-degrees to end the year at eleven. December 2021 was among the mildest on record.

Tuesday warm-up is short-lived as downpours and even a few storms preceded a strong cold front. Temps could fall over 30-degrees in just a matter of a few hours. From 60s at midnight to 20s by sunrise Wednesday. The cold will settle in for a couple of afternoons then we work on another strong warm up entering the weekend. Wild temperature swings seem to be in our future for the opening week of December.