Tuesday has become the 6th straight day with a high temperature under 50 degrees. Gray weather has returned and light showers even featuring some frozen precip have been isolated through the day. As we head into tonight, it will be important to keep an eye on a warm front to our south. This will approach overnight with major implications on our weather.

Wednesday will be quite an eventful day with temperatures beginning in the upper 40s – warmer than they were at sunset. This is the result of a warm front, which will kick into high gear during the day. Even with a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will soar into the mid 70s. Along with the rapidly warming air mass will be a significant amount of wind. Sustained wind will be in the 25-30 mph range with peak gusts in the neighborhood of 45-50mph. With dry conditions during the day, the wildfire threat will even be elevated. It will be important to stay weather aware out there.

Come the evening, we will be talking about the potential for severe storms. A cold front on the back side of this system will initiate a line of storms that will come in from the west. Damaging wind is the greatest concern with all of the wind energy already out there. A very low, but non-zero chance exists for a tornado as well. The threat will last from 5-10pm with storms weakening and exiting east. It will become much colder overnight with wind remaining strong.

Thursday will return the state of our weather to that of late February. Temperatures will be dropping through the 40s during the day and eventually come to rest in the low 30s by Friday morning. The daytime will cloudy with a few showers throughout. Frozen precip may mix in late in the day as well. The sun will return on Friday, but colder weather will sit firmly in place with temps staying in the upper 40s at best.