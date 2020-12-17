Wednesday’s snow is the first sticking snow of the season

2020-2021 SNOW SEASON UNDERWAY

The span was 277 days and ranks among the longest on record in-between the last and first snows on record. 2020 snow season officially is underway with 1.7” of snow officially reported for the city. The longest span on record is safe, that stands at 330 days set in 1918. Some of the top stretches are quite recent including 2009 and 2016.

Amounts were area-wide were in the 1” to 3” range but there were a few “top preforming” cities reporting 4” before noon. Some snow reports also included 3.5” in Fishers, 2.9” Whitestown and 2.5” in Frankfort.

While snow showers still lingered beyond sunset most roads are in good shape however untreated walk ways and driveways could get slick underfoot. The system is on its way out but residual damp conditions will lead to some patchy freezing drizzle through sunrise Thursday.

NEXT UP – ARCTIC AIR

We have come a long way since last week’s near record warmer but even after a cool off, true arctic air has still been absent. Changes over the weekend occurred when bitterly cold air moved and fills much of Canada and tonight temperatures are approaching 40-degrees BELOW zero.

The bitter cold is looming and it is only a matter of time before it makes a move on the lower 48 and the signs when it will are becoming clearer.

Before a cold blast comes we are working on a warm up that does include a couple days near 50-degrees. Our current forecast brings Monday and next Wednesday to those levels but just beyond our 7 day long range forecast, cold air could be hitting and hitting on – Christmas Eve day. Stay tuned, what snow we received is likely all gone in the next few days but the cold blast just before Christmas could lead to some snow before the Holiday. Check in soon on-air and again on-line in the coming days.