Clear skies are expected overnight permitting temperatures to cool nicely after sunset. Wildfire smoke overhead leads to another fiery sunset Thursday

MAY OR MARCH?

This MAY MORNING was the coolest in two weeks in Indianapolis. Early Thursday morning low temperatures included 37° at Richmond and 38° in Hagerstown.

We are now 85% of the way through meteorological spring and its all evened up. There have been an equal number of days above normal versus days below. We will end the work week with an 80-degree day (Friday) then real warmth looks to take hold to end the month.

Friday also appears to be the only real rain chance in the next week plus! Showers/downpours are expected starting in widely scattered fashion by early afternoon northwest then spreading south later into the day. Rainfall coverage and intensity will build to as much as 60% areal coverage, peaking between 5pm to 8pm. There will be dry time for much of the day permitting temperatures to reach the 80-degree mark then sharply cooler air follows as a cold front exits the state early Saturday morning.

With the exception of Friday’s predicted 82°, real heat is still on hold. Early predictions of heat arriving for the holiday/race weekend are still very much on track. At this distance the warmest air of the year would arrive late next week with high temperatures pushing into the mid/upper 80s by Carb Day Friday. Stay tuned!