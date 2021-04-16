Weekend brings added clouds and passing showers

This morning starts chilly, under mainly clear sky and lighter winds. Morning temperatures will start in the 30’s with a few spots seeing patchy frost outside of downtown Indianapolis. Bright sunshine should help to move numbers through the day, nearing 60° by 4 pm.

Tonight, clouds will increase from the west as temperatures settle back into the 40’s overnight.

Saturday brings more clouds with limited sunshine. This will create a slightly cooler day, as shower chances look EXTREMELY low through the day, marking another productive day for outside work.

Sunday starts cool and dry with rain chances increasing in coverage through the day, with the best chances falling through the afternoon and evening hours. Back to dry conditions Monday to open to a new workweek.