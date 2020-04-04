Weekend finishes dry; a big warm-up coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've cooled off as we've entered the weekend. Temperatures Saturday afternoon were running around 20-degrees cooler from where they were on Friday. A passing cold front is to thank for the cooler, dreary weather as we started the weekend. A few showers developed off and on throughout the day, and the chances for additional light rain showers will continue overnight.

Although it was cooler today, warmer temperatures this morning helped Saturday come in as an above average day. 72% of our days this Spring have been above average, and many more are in the forecast.

A few showers will be possible early Sunday morning before we dry out completely to finish the weekend. Plan on a little sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the upper 50s for Sunday afternoon.

High pressure nearby, keeping us dry Sunday into Monday, will slide east and give way to a new warm front early next week. That warm front will also stream Gulf moisture into the state as highs surge into the 70s by Tuesday.