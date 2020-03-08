Weekend finishes great! Several rain chances next week

The weekend is off to a great start and it just gets better as we head into Sunday. High pressure has taken hold of the region, bringing us lots if sunshine. As that high pressure moves east, we’ll see more clouds building. However, while we won’t have quite as much sunshine, a strong southwesterly wind flow on Sunday will send temperatures soaring into the low 60s.

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to cool quickly this evening after the sun goes down. By early Sunday morning plan on temperatures near freezing but a spring-like feel by the afternoon.

Several low pressure systems will swing through during the coming work week, bringing us multiple chances for rain. The first comes Monday afternoon and evening as widespread showers develop with the slight chance for a couple of thunderstorms too.

Mild temperatures stick around throughout most of next week. By the end of the work week though, a few snowflakes may mix in with rain showers. Stay tuned as a lot could change with that system between now and then.

