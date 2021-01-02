Weekend starts dry but snow chances return

It was a very messy start to the new year. Freezing rain moved in early Friday morning, leaving a glaze of ice across much of central Indiana. Luckily, most of us were able to warm well above freezing, melting that ice away and even the leftover snow from our system earlier in the week. Rainfall totals exceeded half an inch across most of the state, and we recorded .75″ of rain in Indianapolis on New Year’s Day.

The rain exits tonight but many areas, especially our northern counties, could see some refreezing of the moisture on the ground as temperatures drop.

We’ll remain foggy for much of the area into Saturday morning. Be careful if you have to travel, reduced visibilities are expected. Saturday will be rather gray, but dry with seasonal temperatures.

We’re tracking another round of snow that will arrive late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. A light coating of snow is likely across central Indiana with some higher totals around an inch or more possible in our northern counties. However, the exact track of this system will play heavily into the amount of snowfall we see. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor and analyze new data.