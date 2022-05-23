The National Weather Service Indianapolis determined that three tornadoes dipped from the sky Saturday while severe wind gusts swept through parts of south-central Indiana.

NWS confirmed three tornadoes Saturday. Two were deemed weak and very brief (EF0) with max winds 84 mph. The third was embedded within a line of heavy storms and tracked nearly 14 miles with a max wind of 110 mph through Shelby county. A total of four tornadoes were determined Friday and Saturday in Indiana. That brings the 2022 state-wide total to 10.

Friday’s tornado ended in Knox/Gibson counties. It was an EF2 (max winds of 115mph) in Illinois before crossing the state line.