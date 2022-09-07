INDIANAPOLIS – After a sunny wrap to the work week, weekend thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday at a glance

Weekend rain and storm chances

We still have dry time with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. However, this weekend will kick off a daily chance for rain starting on Saturday. This will last into at least Tuesday of next week before cloudy, but dry skies take back over. The incoming rain showers will also bring about a change in our temperature patterns and cool things off a bit. It will start to feel like fall is on the way with highs in the 70s!

Humidity on the rise

Thursday and Friday will be comfortable and dry with highs in the low 80s. A more sticky feel to the air is expected this weekend as we bring in more moisture overhead, and the dewpoint temperatures begin to rise.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast