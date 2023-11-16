Showers are to arrive to end the work week while more counties evoke burn bans

DRY AND WARM

Another stunning day with an afternoon that once again was full of sunshine and very mild air. This was the warmest November 16th in 22 years! The high was 67° Thursday, but some locations like Salem, Shelbyville and Bloomington reached 70-degrees.

DROUGHT CONDITIONS

DRY condition are going to get very little relief from the predicated rainfall overnight and early Friday. Deficits for the season are nearing 7″ below normal Bloomington and nearly 4″ in Indianapolis & Shelbyville this fall.

70% of the state is considered abnormally dry and as of the latest update released today, moderate drought conditions are up slightly across south-central Indiana.

Rain develops overnight and is expected to reach 80% coverage around sunrise. Half-inch amounts are possible but not expected to be area wide. Not enough here to make any real improvements to the dry conditions. 27 counties in IN are under burn bans, up from 16 on Monday.

COOL OFF COMING

The November mild spell will be ending but we will enjoy more sunshine this weekend. Afternoon highs of around 50° Saturday and 54° Sunday are much cooler but even still slightly above normal. The real change and the one you figured would show up eventually follows a wind driven storm system next Tuesday. Much colder air arrived just before the Thanksgiving holiday.