Welcome to meteorological fall…feeling like it too

With the passage of a cold front and the combination of Ida’s remnants pulling northeast, our weather pattern is slowly cooling off! Although rather cloudy to start the morning, expect sunshine to build through the day while dew points continue to drop into a more comfortable range (lower 50s) by late afternoon. Breezy flow and low humidity should make for a great first day of the month, as highs reach the upper 70s.

Clearing skies tonight should bring our temperatures into the middle 50s, for most, by tomorrow morning!

Thursday will be the best of the week with bright sun and comfortable air…enjoy!

By Friday, clouds will begin to slowly increase late afternoon and evening. This is due to the leading edge of another cold front that will drop into the state to open the holiday weekend. Shower chances look quite low for Friday night with an increase to 30% coverage on Saturday. Future models remain inconsistent on timing and amounts, give me one more day to pinpoint a better solution for your weekend plans.