Welcoming warm weather this weekend; sunny stretch continues

We are tracking rare weather for the first full weekend of November! It will be the warmest November weekend in 11 years! Unseasonably warm temperatures are on tap both Saturday and Sunday. Skies are also clear this Saturday morning with morning lows in the lower 40s around central Indiana. Some communities have even dropped into the upper 30s, including Bloomington and Greensburg. Temperatures will quickly rise today will reach into the lower 70s.

The weather will become mild this evening and clear conditions will persist overnight. Overnight lows will not drop as much as they did this morning. Temperatures are going to fall closer to the 50° mark by Sunday morning. A very similar weather set-up is expected tomorrow with high pressure still in control. Highs will rebound into the lower to mid-70s Sunday afternoon.

It’s becoming more active in the Rockies and for much of Montana this weekend. Blizzard and Winter Storm warnings are in effect within the state. Those areas under the Blizzard Warning could see up to two feet of snow with near zero visibilities due to strong winds. By Sunday, white-out conditions are possible in Montana with wind gusts up to 60 MPH!

Eta is still a Tropical Depression with sustained winds at 35 MPH. The storm is now east of the Yucatan Peninsula and it is moving NE around 10 MPH. Eta is projected to make a more northerly shift tomorrow and make its way toward southern Florida early in the next workweek. The system will move over open waters at times, which means it could strengthen to a Tropical Storm status again this weekend.