Temperatures took a dive Thursday after unseasonably warm weather and heavy storms Wednesday. While a few frosty mornings are expected, much milder air is on the way

We were in/out of clouds Thursday along with much cooler temperatures. Afternoon temperatures were only hovering around 50-degrees, a full 10-degrees below the average high which is now 61°. Some clearing overnight will allow temps to cool to frost and even freeze levels by sunrise Friday.

SUNNY STRETCH ahead – after a terribly CLOUDY MARCH (half the normal sunshine) we are expecting several MOSTLY SUNNY days – including a stunning Easter Sunday. In the image below, the percent of cloud cover at 2pm in the afternoon is LOWEST for this upcoming weekend, meaning we are expecting nearly full sunshine Saturday and Sunday.

When we add sunshine we will starting a warming trend each afternoon through the weekend and well into next week. With NO RAIN in the forecast, we will move the afternoon highs from the 50s to the 60s then into the 70s and even near 80-degrees next week. A much warmer trend is coming for the next two weeks.