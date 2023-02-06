Another mild winter day with clouds on the increase. First of two systems arrives late tonight.

Today was the 48th day since December 1st (the start of meteorological winter) ABOVE normal. That’s 70% and this winter is among the warmest on record. Currently ranks 20th warmest for Indianapolis.

Rain chances are on the rise and so are the temperatures. Late day clouds will steady the temps then light rain develops after 2am. Temps to rise by daybreak to near 50-degrees.

Second and more significant system later this week. More of a spring-like storm that promises heavier rainfall totals, t-storms possible wind and a chance area temps rise to 60-degrees.

SLOW SNOW SEASON AGAIN

Snow has been in short supply again this winter. We have had only half the seasonal snow to-date (8.5″). STILL SOME SNOW TO GO. From this date forward more than one-third of the season’s snow falls.

While temperatures are to remain quite mild this week, there could be enough colder air in the wake of Thursday’s storm. Later Friday evening and overnight into early Saturday may produce some snow. At this distance it looks like minor accumulations could occur, we will monitor trends.