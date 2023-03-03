INDIANAPOLIS – Tracking heavy showers, strong winds, and storm activity across Indiana.

High wind warning

Winds gusting up to 60 mph puts Central Indiana under a high wind warning until 1 a.m. Saturday morning. A wind advisory is also in place for surrounding Indiana counties through Friday night. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects outside during this time. Damaging winds will blow down trees and powerlines, with widespread power outages a possibility. Travel will be increasingly difficult with standing water and excessive winds

Flood warnings and watches in effect

Heavy downpours have been present throughout the day Friday. This prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning through 5 p.m. Friday and a flood watch until 1 a.m. Saturday in the surrounding Indiana counties outside of the warning. Excessive rainfall will cause flooding across parts of Central Indiana. Rivers, creeks, and streams will rise. New rainfall amounts of over 2 inches are likely.

(Wet) snow likely as temperatures drop

As temperatures begin to drop, we are expecting periods of snow for northern and north-central Indiana. This line from rain to snow along the boundary with cooler air will get fairly close to I-70 by 5 p.m. Wet snow flakes will be the type most people see out of this system. This wet snow does however, have the ability to give minor accumulation of up to an inch in some locations. Later Friday evening, we begin to dry out, left with cloudy skies and periods of drizzle.

Rain totals since midnight

Heavy downpours across the state Friday prompted a flood warning until 5 p.m. and a flood watch until 1 a.m. Saturday. Totals so far through Friday afternoon have been close to 2 inches in some locations. Rain will continue to fall through the evening.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

Warmer weather will be around starting off next week once again. It will be dry through the weekend and start of the week. Then cooler air moves and and we get ready for our next best snow chances coming up on Friday.