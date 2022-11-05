It is a cloudy start to Saturday, plus we are tracking scattered rainfall across the state. Rain showers are going to stick around this morning and afternoon as a storm system slides over the Midwest.

There is a cold front that is situated west of central Indiana this morning, and a thin line of thundershowers has developed ahead of it. The line of activity is going to move over the area midday and into the afternoon.

The boundary will also kick up the wind speeds and will peak as it tracks over Indiana. Winds may peak between 50 and 55 MPH today. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all central Indiana until 8 PM.

Shower chances are going to decline after 6 PM as most of the shower activity moves into Ohio. Once the rainfall departs, cloud cover is going to decrease, and cooler air is going to channel and for tonight. Lows will drop back into the mid-40s.

A friendly reminder that Daylight Saving Time ends tonight, and a time change will occur at 2 AM. Be sure to change your clocks back one hour before falling asleep tonight. Sunrise and sunset times will occur one hour earlier on Sunday.

We will wrap-up the weekend with sunshine as higher pressure returns to the Ohio valley. Skies will remain bright at the start of the new workweek with unseasonably warm temperatures! Our next wave of rain returns on Thursday night and into Friday morning. Once that cold front sweeps over the area, more November-like weather will arrive.