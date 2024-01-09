Slushy roads north of Indianapolis will continue to improve slowly this morning, as temperatures steadily rise and rain replaces the snow from the overnight. A wet day ahead and windy, too, as temperatures climb into the middle 40s by late afternoon. Winds gusts could reach up to 30 mph in spots today, while rainfall totals will exceed an inch in many spots.

Tonight, rain will switch to snow after 7 p.m. from west to east. Temperatures will fall steadily tonight and into the overnight to around 28°. With light snow falling in spots, some roads will become covered and slick through Wednesday morning’s rush. Snow totals should be fairly light with some higher totals up north (under 2″ for most). The combination of falling snow, wind and darkness will make for a slower start in spots for tomorrow morning. Here is how much snow could fall:

The rest of Wednesday through Thursday should stay fairly quiet, with only some light snow early Thursday morning to the north. Another storm arrives on Friday; this one will pack a punch with more heavy rain and eventually snow in to your weekend. This will continue to be observed and look for updates in the days ahead…