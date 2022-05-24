We have had two beautiful days to start the work week but it takes a turn quickly. Rain will fall each of the next three days.

ANOTHER COOL MORNING

It was chill again early Tuesday morning with lows that included 45° in Richmond. These cool mornings are on hold rest of the week as we add clouds, humidity and rain.

It looks to open wet Wednesday as showers arrive pre-dawn and spread north throughout the day. Not a continues rain but frequent downpours increase to nearly 50% coverage through 2pm.



A slow moving, upper low-pressure lingers for the rest of the work week and it’s behind the numerous showers and storm chances. Overhead Friday, (Carb Day) it produces a damp, breezy and cool day. It is my least favorite day weather-wise of the upcoming holiday weekend.

We’re into the final week of meteorological spring! Currently we are at nearly a 50/50 split in above vs below days to-date. Spring started warm, went cool in April but it is ending as the WARMEST MAY in four years. We’re currently running 6° warmer than last May.

And it is only going to get warmer. Temperatures are forecast to warm though the upcoming weekend, returning to the lower 80s by Race Day, Sunday and climbing through Memorial day. It could be a picture perfect weekend! Saturday opens cool, mild and warmer for the Indy 500 and ending with warmer, summer-like air Monday. We will keep you up-to-date for any possible wrinkle’s in the forecast should they develop!