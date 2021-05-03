Wet morning gives way to warmth and dry time

Scattered, light showers continue to sweep across the state to begin our Monday! Although a bit damp, drier time will begin to work in by late morning and through the afternoon.

As dry time and the thinning of clouds begins to occur, temperatures will warm steadily back into the middle 70s. Should be a great afternoon with light winds from the southwest.

Tonight mainly after sunset, stronger storms will be approaching from the west. These storms could be healthy in spots with heavy rain, lightning, hail and strong, damaging gusts.

The threshold for severe weather is slight but exists. Be sure to have the free “Weather Authority” app downloaded so you can track possible storms in your area. The main threat is between 9 p.m. through 2 a.m!

Additional rain and storms will be around on Tuesday, as cooler air gets pulled in through the day and evening. This will bring a shift in the pattern and bring more of a March feel for the end of the work week!