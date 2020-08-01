Wet open to August; tracking below average temperatures too!

We have been tracking scattered showers across central Indiana this Saturday morning. It’s a gloomy start to the weekend with overcast skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. The cloud cover and the rainfall today will keep highs this afternoon below average for early August. The average high for the date for August 1 is 84° and Indy will struggle to rise to 76° this afternoon.

The coverage for the thunderstorm activity will increase after the lunch hour, especially in the eastern half of the state. The core of the low-pressure system is going to track over the Ohio River this afternoon and the nearby system could trigger a strong thunderstorm, mainly southeast of Indy. The primary threat is going to be gusty winds. However, heavy rain is also likely and an isolated spin-up cannot be ruled out. A more favorable threat for severe weather exists over southern Ohio and West Virginia. Those states are highlighted under a Slight Risk for the afternoon and evening.

The storm chances will decline after midnight, but scattered rainfall still could be around into Sunday morning. Sunday is going to be the better day of the two for the weekend. Some widely scattered showers will be possible tomorrow, but there will be more sunshine and dry time in the mix. Highs will climb into the lower 80s.