Wet open to October! Pattern remains unsettled through Friday

Expect more fog out the door this morning, quite thick in some spots and limiting visibility for your morning rush hour. As the fog thickens, a light mist will develop too, creating damp conditions, as the dew points are already running high. Fog will slowly lift and conditions will improve by 10 a.m. in most locations.

This afternoon will bring rather cloudy skies, with limited sunshine. As the heating of the day occurs and instability becomes greater, a few spotty showers will develop and pass overhead. Expect highs today in the middle 70s for most of our counties.

This pattern will remain unsettled through Friday, so daily rain chances remain, with some of the wettest days likely for Wednesday and Thursday, as storms could be in the mix too!

By the weekend, this entire system will be nudged east and bring a return to more southerly winds and warmer temperatures, along with brighter skies!