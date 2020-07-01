Wet rally to end June as hot and dry stretch opens July; Looking good for weekend Lunar Eclipse

ERASING THE DEFICIT

June rainfall was very hard to come by and for most of the month with the city of Indianapolis and most reporting stations running at a deficit. Over a span of five days, some locations received over 4″ of rain, specifically the National Weather Service office on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The numbers go into the book as a surplus but that is far from the reality for many locations around the state. It is feast of famine this time of the year with rain being very selective. Bloomington ends the month well over 3″ below normal while nearly Ellettsville (northern Monroe County) had nearly 4″ of rain in under 24 hours.

Blooming enters July 3.54″ below normal in rainfall.

HOT DOME COMING

The heat wave has begun. Indianapolis posted its 4th 90-degree day Wednesday of the year and there is a real possibility that we will have the longest string of 90-degrees days here since 2012.

The jet stream is headed north and organized rains go along with it. The rain chances are dropping while the temperatures are rising when a upper-level high pressure moves in overhead. The so called HOT DOME is a region of warm layers of air several miles up that caps rain and thunderstorm develop and also brings intense heat with it over time. Off overnight machine forecasts that extend well into next week, this pattern looks to remain intact well into next week. This region beneath the hot dome will experience well above normal temperatures that could even extend well into the second week of July. At this time, the next chance of a few thunderstorms may not arrive until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

We will add humidity over time so the heat index will be on the rise. The heat index could climb near or exceed 100° this weekend and early next week.

LOOKING UP IS LOOKING GOOD

What an action packed weekend coming our way with the Grand Prix and Brickyard 400, of course the 4th OF JULY. But bonus – a partial lunar eclipse will occur late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The eclipse begins shortly after 11 pm Saturday and we are forecasting great sky conditions, as little as 15% cloud cover is expected at midnight Sunday.