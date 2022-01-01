Wet start to the new year; much colder end to weekend

We’re tracking a dreary open to the new year! Skies remain overcast as rain showers fill into central Indiana. Most of the rain this morning has impacted locations south of downtown Indianapolis.

However, the steady showers will increase in coverage as the day goes on. Heavy downpours will also set up over southern Indiana for today. Minor flooding is a possibility, especially over our southernmost counties.

Colder air arrives overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 20s. This will allow the light rain to transition to a wintry mix. Any lingering moisture early Sunday morning is going to fall as light snow.

Accumulation is not likely near Indianapolis. A light, sticking snow is possible north of Lafayette, Kokomo, and Marion. Totals should stay below an inch.

Sunshine will finally return next week as high pressure builds into the Midwest! The best day of the week falls on Tuesday with highs in the 40s. Much colder changes are on the way late in the workweek! Single digits lows are even a possibility Friday morning.