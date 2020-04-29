Wet weather for Wednesday; cooler end to the workweek

Hopefully you were able to enjoy the sunshine and above averages temperatures on Tuesday because changes are on the way for today! Highs reached into the mid-70s Tuesday afternoon, which is more typical to what we see at the end of May. Indianapolis has only reach the 70s six times so far this year! The unseasonably warm weather was short-lived and now we are turning cooler as we head into the second half of the workweek.

It’s a mild morning across the area with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. There is a cold front that is sitting off to the west at 6 AM. The boundary will travel over the state early in the day as an area of low pressure slowly tracks northeast. The system will bring widely scattered showers and mainly cloudy skies this morning with another wave setting up early in the evening.

There will be pockets of dry time too before the second batch of rain arrives! This means you are able to potentially squeeze in a walk this afternoon. Just be sure to check the radar on the Weather Authority app before heading outdoors later today. The cloud cover and showers will make temperatures nearly 15 degrees cooler compared to yesterday. Highs should only reach the lower 60s this afternoon. Also be prepared for breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 35 MPH.

Shower chances continue tonight and tomorrow as even cooler air channels into the Midwest. Highs will struggle on Thursday with rain, a strong northwesterly breeze and overcast skies. Temperatures will only reach into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon, which is more than 15 degrees below normal.

We may have a chilly start Friday, but there will be big improvements as we begin the month of May! Sunshine builds back in and temperatures will rise. Saturday looks great with highs in the mid-70s!