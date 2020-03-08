Wet weather moves in for the new week

The weekend started great and it’s ending even better. Temperatures have soared into the mid 60s this Sunday afternoon. That’s more than 15-degrees above average and warmth that is more common for mid April.

We hold onto the mild temperatures as we head into a new week. Although temperatures won’t be quite as warm Monday afternoon due to increasing clouds ahead of rain that will be moving in. Plan on starting Monday morning off on a warmer note than the past several mornings, in the upper 40s. Temperatures by the afternoon will peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday will be windy as rain moves in by the afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance of a few thunderstorms mixing into the area as well.

Rain totals will likely stay within the half inch or less range by early Tuesday morning. A few showers will still be in the area by the Tuesday morning commute but it moves out as we head into the late morning.

No day looks to be a total washout but daily chances for wet weather remain in the forecast as we finish out the week.