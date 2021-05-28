Wet weather to move on but coolest Race weekend in years

TEMPS DROP

The storm is moving on but its impact will be felt for at least another 36 hours, it got cold! After a stretch of summer-level warmth we suddenly fell to March like temperatures Friday as a storm system moved overhead and departed east into Ohio. The wind shifting cold front passed at 11 am and temperatures in Indianapolis dove from nearly 70° to the lower 50s by 7pm. Compared to Thursday it is as if we went from June back to March in a matter of one day!

MORE RAIN

The biggest burst of rain arrived at 4 pm Friday and that was the largest single day rainfall we have had in Indianapolis in eleven days. The showers exited eastern Indiana but new showers are expected to swing across the state through the night. The rain will not be as heavy or as wide-spread but pesky enough to possibly even linger into the early morning hours on Saturday. That will be the last of any rainfall for the rest of the holiday weekend.

ADDING SUN

Do not be disappointed at the skies early Saturday as clouds are expected to remain into the morning hours. Cool and drier air will go to work on the lower level clouds and skies will start to brighten Saturday afternoon. Once the clearing gets fully underway sunshine will be plentiful for the remainder of the long weekend.

TRACKING TEMPS

Saturday’s cloud cover will slow the temperature rise but as skies do brighten by mid-afternoon temperatures will move up into the 60s. Saturday will run as much as 15-degrees below normal and the normal afternoon temperatures for a mid-April day.

Early Moring low temperatures will be quite chilly and fire up the furnace as we lower into the 40s each of the next three mornings. The forecast low temperature of 45° Sunday morning will be the coldest for a Race Day morning since 1989, 32 years ago.

Sunny and milder weather expected Race Day and Memorial day reaching the 70s each afternoon. The streak of 80-degree warmth for Memorial Day will be snapped – each of the past five have reached 80°, in 2018 it was 95°!