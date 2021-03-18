Wet, raw, gusty day ahead! Weekend brings a brighter return

Rain is moving in as temperatures remain mild out the door! With rain increasing in coverage through the day, winds will begin to turn quite gusty (35 to 50 mph) as temperatures fall steadily.

Expect a chilly, windy, and raw afternoon as a low passes through the area. Rainfall potential could exceed an inch in many locations.

Tonight, rain could mix with snow showers in the evening and overnight, as temperatures continue to tumble down into the 30s by sunrise. Wind chills likely hover in the teens by Friday morning!

Bright sunshine is back tomorrow (Friday) but brisk conditions will keep it cool.

The weekend looks great! Sunshine will dominate and warmth will build in daily!

One thing of note, frosty conditions to a hard freeze early Saturday morning (forecast low: 26°) could do some damage to flowers and plants. Be sure to protect them before sunset Friday night!