INDIANAPOLIS – It seems like it has rained almost every day for several weeks now or if it wasn’t raining, it was breezy. Well, Spring so far has been above average for rain and it has been breezy for several days since March 1.

What is meteorological Spring?

While the Spring Equinox was March 20, 2022, for record-keeping, meteorological Spring starts March 1. This helps keep our records consistent with dates rather than with equinoxes.

How much rain have we seen in Indy?

Since March 1, Indianapolis has picked up over 9 inches of rainfall, 9.73 to be exact. Our average rainfall to date should be around 8.51 inches for the season so far. That makes us above-average for the Spring season so far. Our average rainfall from March 1 to May 31 is 12.78 inches, so not quite there yet but we still have 27 days left in May.

Windy conditions in Indianapolis

For the month of March, Indy has 20 days out of 31 that had average wind speeds above 10 mph!

For the month of April, Indy had 25 days out of 30 that had average wind speeds above 10 mph!